Trump's positive COVID-19 test: What happens if the president falls severely ill?

He will be isolating at the White House, with upcoming rallies, fundraisers and official events called off for at least the immediate future.
One of the main lingering questions surrounding the diagnosis: What happens if the president is unable to do his job?
The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution was designed to address this exact scenario.
Passed after the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy, the amendment spells out the procedures under which the president can declare himself "unable to discharge the powers and duties" of the presidency.
If he were to make that call, Trump would transmit a written note to the Senate president pro tempore, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Vice President Mike Pence would serve as acting president.
Upon recovery, Trump would have to transmit "a written declaration to the contrary."
Former presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush utilized this amendment a total of three times, all for planned surgeries.
If Trump falls severely ill and is unable to make that written declaration, the president's 23-member Cabinet would meet and vote that he is unable to discharge his powers and duties.
If Pence were also unable to fulfill the presidential duties, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would be next in line of succession.
Trump is in a high-risk group simply by virtue of his age (74) and his weight. Trump is clinically obese, and obesity is a risk factor for a more severe form of the illness.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in the 65-74 age range face a five times greater risk of hospitalization and a 90 times greater risk of death from Covid-19 compared to young adults between the ages of 18-29.
Trump is far from the first world leader to test positive for the virus, which previously infected Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in intensive care.
