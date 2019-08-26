Pontoon boat goes over dam at a Minnesota lake

A pontoon boat with four people on board went over a dam at a lake in Minnesota.Amazingly, everyone is okay.The rescue mission happened Saturday night.One person was able to jump into the water before the pontoon went over the dam.The three other people rode the pontoon over the dam and landed upright.The boat ended up sitting 55-feet below the dam on some rocks.The Sheriff's Office says it appears alcohol and darkness were a factor in this incident.