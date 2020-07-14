Popular Philadelphia sketch comedian gunned down in car stopped at light on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia sketch-comedian popular on social media was shot and killed while sitting at a red light along Roosevelt Boulevard Monday night.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. near 5th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Police said 25-year-old Demetrius Green, also known as Meechie Hoe, was riding in the passenger seat of a car when someone walked up and fired eight shots at the vehicle. Five of the bullets pierced the passenger side killing Green.

The driver attempted to drive away, making it about 100 feet before striking a pole.

Green was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootinggunscrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly prohibiting large public events through February
Mother speaks out after controversial Wildwood arrest
Manco & Manco suspend slice sales after employees test positive
Mayor Kenney announces resignation of city's managing director
Car lands in woods near Atlantic City Expressway
Eagles re-sign Pro Bowler Jason Peters to play guard
Los Angeles on verge of shutting down again, mayor warns
Show More
Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows' diets
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Borgata to reopen July 26, last of Atlantic City's 9 casinos
Act of kindness by NJ police officer caught on camera
NJ adds states to quarantine list, removes Delaware
More TOP STORIES News