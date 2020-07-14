Popular Philadelphia sketch comedian gunned down in car stopped at light on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia sketch-comedian popular on social media was shot and killed while sitting at a red light along Roosevelt Boulevard Monday night.It happened around 11:25 p.m. near 5th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney section of Philadelphia.Police said 25-year-old Demetrius Green, also known as Meechie Hoe, was riding in the passenger seat of a car when someone walked up and fired eight shots at the vehicle. Five of the bullets pierced the passenger side killing Green.The driver attempted to drive away, making it about 100 feet before striking a pole.Green was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made at this time.