'Go get your own stamps': Porch pirate gets more than she bargained for

A porch pirate in California chose the wrong homeowner to victimize and promptly got more than an earful.

"Sometimes you gotta get rice krispy and snap crackle and pop, and that's what needed to happen," said Shira Booker describing how she felt when she saw live video of a woman rummaging through her mail in Long Beach last week.

Booker was watching on her ring camera when the woman approached, reached into her mailbox, and tore open an envelope, clearly thinking no one was home.

That's when Booker decided to make it known that she was there.

"Enough is enough. Stop stealing our stuff. We work hard. Go get your own stamps, get your own envelopes," said Booker.

The suspected thief got away empty handed and Shira suspects she won't be back again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftporch pirateu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News