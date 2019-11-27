Port Richmond fire leaves 7 hurt, including 4 children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven people were hurt, including some children, after a house fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called out to the home on the 2800 block of Frankford Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities tell Action News four children, two adults and one firefighter were injured in the blaze.

There is no immediate word on their conditions at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
