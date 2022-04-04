theft

Tow truck thief crashes after theft from garage in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia

Video shows someone getting in the tow truck, and backing it away, as someone runs out to try and stop the theft.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tow truck thief crashes after theft from Port Richmond garage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A towing company says someone stole a tow truck from their garage in Port Richmond, and then crashed it in North Philadelphia.

Video from Joey C's Towing And Collision Repairs shows someone getting in the tow truck on Sunday afternoon, and backing it away, as someone runs out to try and stop the theft.

People around 15th Street and Ridge Avenue, about four miles away, heard the tow truck crash.

"We were up there watching a movie when we heard a loud bang. We looked out the window and we saw the tow truck hit the car and our best friend's car," said Esmerelda Rivera.

We're still waiting on word from police to see if the suspect was caught, and if anyone was hurt.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaport richmond (philadelphia)car crashtheft
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Man breaks into off-campus apartments, steals underwear: Police
Catholic school principal stole $25K for personal use: Police
Dog stolen from outside Philadelphia home found, back with her family
Mother, daughter heartbroken after dog stolen outside of home
TOP STORIES
Road rage suspect accused of shootings on Pa. Turnpike
Police release video of basketball court shooting, 60 shots fired
Flights delayed, canceled at Philly airport as issues continue
Car crash leads to gas leak, day care evacuation in NE Philly
Philly's street sweeping program expands | What you should know
Man shot outside Philadelphia church; gunman wanted
Outrage after images show dead civilians in Ukraine city
Show More
Baby on the way for Julie and Zach Ertz
Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon switch shows for April Fools' Day
2 young children among victims taken to hospital after Millville fire
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
Home severely damaged after fire in Thornbury Township
More TOP STORIES News