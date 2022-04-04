Tow truck thief crashes after theft from garage in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A towing company says someone stole a tow truck from their garage in Port Richmond, and then crashed it in North Philadelphia.Video from Joey C's Towing And Collision Repairs shows someone getting in the tow truck on Sunday afternoon, and backing it away, as someone runs out to try and stop the theft.People around 15th Street and Ridge Avenue, about four miles away, heard the tow truck crash."We were up there watching a movie when we heard a loud bang. We looked out the window and we saw the tow truck hit the car and our best friend's car," said Esmerelda Rivera.We're still waiting on word from police to see if the suspect was caught, and if anyone was hurt.