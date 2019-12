Route 206 will be closed in both directions until at least noon today between Edgerstoune Rd and Hutchinson Drive https://t.co/GCKGqaXc74 — Princeton, NJ Police (@PrincetonPolice) December 12, 2019

PRINCETON, New Jersey -- A one-car crash has shut down a portion of Route 206 in Princeton, New Jersey Thursday morning.It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Route 206 at Lovers Lane.Police said the driver lost control and the car rolled over.There is no word on the condition of the driver.Route 206 is closed in both directions at that location while PSE&G makes repairs.