Possible human remains found at Smyrna baseball field

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Smyrna, Delaware are investigating the discovery of possible human remains in a baseball field.

Officers were alerted around 8:30 p.m. Friday to the possibility of human remains being located in the area of the Little Lass Field on Duck Creek Parkway.

The Action Cam showed detectives still on the scene Saturday afternoon.

They are working in conjunction with officials from the Delaware Attorney General's Office, the office of the Chief Medical Examiner and members of the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

No further details have been released.
