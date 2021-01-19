shooting

Possible mistaken identity in Poconos shootings; 5 arrested

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A series of shootings in a community in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains that left four people wounded led to charges against five people, authorities said.

The shootings occurred Monday night in different areas of Coolbaugh Township, and authorities said some of the people injured apparently were victims of mistaken identity. All four victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.

"We do not feel that the community is in any further danger, and we believe that we have all the suspects in custody at this time," Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said during a news conference Tuesday. Authorities had issued a shelter-in-place order after the shootings occurred, a directive that remained in effect for several hours.

Two men, two women and a 16-year-old boy - all from Tobyhanna - were charged in the shootings, though authorities have not said what sparked the violence.

Laron Watson, 22; Solidin Hamilton, 21; Aja Nay Watson, 19, and the teen, all face numerous counts, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Jahlayah Blondell, 20, was charged with hindering apprehension.

The first two victims found Monday night were shot at a home, but authorities believe they were not the intended targets. A 47-year-old woman was shot in the back, while a 19-year-old man was wounded in the arm. Minutes before that shooting occurred, police had responded to a report of shots fired at a vehicle in Coolbaugh.

While police investigated those shootings, authorities received several 911 calls about shots fired in the township. Officers soon found a wounded 20-year-old man in a vehicle who apparently had been shot in the head, while the fourth victim was found a short time later following a crash. That person apparently had been shot in the leg at a nearby home, authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniamonroe countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Murder suspect released from jail 2 weeks prior on reduced bail
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves teen, driver dead
Triple shooting in Kingsessing, shooters arrested
Shots fired into West Philadelphia home, 1 injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. and Philly officials expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi's laptop arrested
Biden heading to DC for Inauguration Day with big plans, big problems
Philadelphia girl reported missing in Amber Alert found safe
Mega Millions jackpot at $865M for winning numbers drawing tonight
McConnell: Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, mob 'fed lies'
18 family members get COVID after holiday gathering
Show More
Pres. Trump to grant clemency to 100 people in final day in office
Biden picks Pa.'s Levine as assistant health secretary
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
Teen admits breaking quarantine was 'selfish decision'
Biden's national security Cabinet nominees face Senate tests
More TOP STORIES News