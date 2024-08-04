1 adult, 2 children injured after house explosion leads to fire in Bucks County

1 adult, 2 children injured after house explosion leads to fire in Bucks County

TULLYTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities released new details on Saturday about an explosion that injured an adult and two children in Tullytown, Bucks County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene along the unit block of Stream Lane around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived, there was no active fire.

Crews believe a faulty heater may have caused the explosion, though officials haven't officially determined what sparked the blaze.

An adult and two children were inside the home and taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not yet been released.