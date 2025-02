11-year-old girl injured after fire breaks out in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood

11-year-old girl injured after fire breaks out in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood

11-year-old girl injured after fire breaks out in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood

11-year-old girl injured after fire breaks out in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood

11-year-old girl injured after fire breaks out in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old girl suffered serious burns when a fire broke out in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a home along the 1600 block of Borbeck Avenue just after 6 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, flames were coming from the second floor.

First responders rushed the 11-year-old to Saint Christopher's Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Crews are now investigating the cause of the fire.