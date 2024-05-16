2 cars pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey; multiple investigators on the scene

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A number of investigators have converged on the scene where two cars were pulled from the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey on Thursday.

It appears the vehicles had been in the water for some time.

One car was still on the riverbank by a tow truck.

The other car was under a blue canopy, surrounded by investigators from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

No further details were immediately available.

Prosecutors would only say this is an "active and ongoing" investigation and there is no danger to the public.

