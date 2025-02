2 in custody after 16-year-old shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in the unit block of South 52nd Street.

The teen was shot in the back. We are still working to get an update on his condition.

The front window of a store was shattered during the shooting.

Investigators say two people were taken into custody, and two guns were recovered at the scene.