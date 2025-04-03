2 in custody after police chase, crash and search in Delaware County

Investigators tell Action News that the search is now over and that all suspects are in custody.

TINICUM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A police pursuit ended with the suspects' vehicle crashing near the Philadelphia International Airport and them fleeing into a nearby waterway in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

It began around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday with a police chase in Upper Darby and ended with a crash on Governor Printz Boulevard near the Delta Hotels by Marriott.

Police deployed K-9s to help track down the suspects.

Action News was there when one of the suspects was being detained by officers.

A second suspect was loaded into an ambulance.

What set it off remains unclear.

