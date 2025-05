2 homes damaged after fire in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two homes were damaged by fire in Trenton, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

When they arrived, there were reports of people being trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue people inside with ladders.

The fire hit two alarms, but crews were able to get it under control.

Action News has calls in to officials to check on the extent of any injuries.