2 injured after car crashes into Dunkin' store in Newark, Del.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a car crashed into a Dunkin' store on Thursday morning in Newark, Delaware.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the store on Route 273 at the McIntosh Plaza.
Police arrived to find a vehicle had backed into the side of the building.
It's unclear how the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The driver and a store employee were injured.
The New Castle County building inspector was called to the location.
State police are investigating the circumstances of this crash.