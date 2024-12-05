2 injured after car crashes into Dunkin' store in Newark, Del.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a car crashed into a Dunkin' store on Thursday morning in Newark, Delaware.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the store on Route 273 at the McIntosh Plaza.

Police arrived to find a vehicle had backed into the side of the building.

Pictured: The scene after a vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' store in Newark, Del. on Dec. 5, 2024.

It's unclear how the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver and a store employee were injured.

The New Castle County building inspector was called to the location.

State police are investigating the circumstances of this crash.