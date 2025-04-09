2 rushed to hospital after being pulled from burning home in Robeston Twp., Berks County

Firefighters pulled two people from a burning building in Berks County and rushed them to the hospital.

Firefighters pulled two people from a burning building in Berks County and rushed them to the hospital.

Firefighters pulled two people from a burning building in Berks County and rushed them to the hospital.

Firefighters pulled two people from a burning building in Berks County and rushed them to the hospital.

ROBESTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters pulled two people from a burning building in Berks County and rushed them to the hospital.

The house fire broke out on the 3200 block of Morgantown Road in Robeson Township at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters heard calls of two people trapped inside.

Despite the intense flames, they managed to pull them out.

Both were taken to Reading Hospital as trauma patients.

Action News is working to get an update on their conditions.

The fire hit two alarms before firefighters managed to get a handle on it.

