2 people shot in the city's Mantua section

A vehicle at the scene had what appears to be a bullet hole through a rear passenger window.
PHILADELPHIA -- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in the city's Mantua section.
Police responded to the 700 block of North 40th street for a shooting just before midnight Monday.
They arrived to find two males with gunshot wounds.
The shooting victims were both hospitalized and are in critical condition.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.