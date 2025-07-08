A vehicle at the scene had what appears to be a bullet hole through a rear passenger window.

2 people shot in the city's Mantua section

PHILADELPHIA -- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in the city's Mantua section.

Police responded to the 700 block of North 40th street for a shooting just before midnight Monday.

They arrived to find two males with gunshot wounds.

A vehicle at the scene had what appears to be a bullet hole through a rear passenger window.

The shooting victims were both hospitalized and are in critical condition.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.