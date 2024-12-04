2 suspects sought for string of distraction thefts in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking to identify two men who may be responsible for a string of thefts in Center City.

The pair was caught on surveillance video back on the afternoon of November 14.

Investigators say they distracted a man who was getting off an elevator in a building at 11th and Chestnut, then stole his wallet and used his credit cards.

These two men are believed to have committed several other similar crimes in the same area.

If you know who they are call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).