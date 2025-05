1 dead, 1 critically injured in North Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in North Philadelphia left one woman dead and another in critical condition.

The incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 2400 block of North Marshall Street.

Police say both victims were shot -- one in the head and the other in the chest.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.