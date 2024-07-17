Quinta Brunson, Larry David, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more react to their 2024 Emmy nominations

"The Bear" went on a tear at Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and "Shogun" led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

"The Bear" went on a tear at Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and "Shogun" led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

"The Bear" went on a tear at Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and "Shogun" led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

"The Bear" went on a tear at Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and "Shogun" led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Larry David are among those reacting to their nomination at the 76th Emmy Awards.

Nominations were announced Wednesday by two Emmy winners, "Veep" alum Tony Hale and Ralph of "Abbott Elementary."

FULL LIST:: Nominees for 2024 Emmys

"Sh ō gun" and "The Bear" were the most-nominated TV shows this year, with 25 and 23 nominations, respectively.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The show will also stream on Hulu the next day.

A host has yet to be announced for the ceremony.

See how your favorite TV stars are reacting to their Emmy nominations below:

Quinta Brunson reacts to 'Abbott Elementary' Emmy nominations

This image released by Disney shows Sheryl Lee Ralph, left, and Quinta Brunson in a scene from "Abbott Elementary."

Brunson showed pride on Instagram immediately following the announcement of "Abbott Elementary's" nine nominations.

"BEYOND proud of Abbott's 9 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series : )," wrote Brunson in a post, highlighting each selection.

Brunson is nominated for two awards herself, lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series.

"thank you @televisionacad! And thank you to our fans, who we share this celebratory day with! Love ya'll!" she finished.

This latest round of nominations brings the hit comedy's Emmy nomination count to 24 total nods and four Emmy wins, including one win for Brunson as outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2023. Brunson also won an Emmy for outstanding writing in a comedy series for the show in 2022.

Sheryl Lee Ralph reacts to her supporting actress nomination for 'Abbott Elementary'

This image released by ABC shows Sheryl Lee Ralph in a scene from "Abbott Elementary." Gilles Mingasson/Disney-ABC via AP

Ralph learned about her third Emmy nomination for playing Barbara Howard on "Abbott Elementary" live during the nomination ceremony.

"Honey, that never gets old," she said.

Jean Smart reacts to lead actress in a comedy series nomination

This image released by HBO shows Jean Smart in a scene from "Hacks." HBO via AP

Smart shared an Instagram post reacting to her Emmy nomination for lead actress in a comedy series for "Hacks."

"I couldn't be happier and I am so incredibly proud of us! #EmmyNoms," she wrote.

"Hacks" received 16 total nominations.

Brie Larson reacts to 'Lessons in Chemistry' nominations

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Brie Larson in a scene from "Lessons in Chemistry." Apple TV+ via AP

Larson received two Emmy nominations for "Lessons in Chemistry," the drama she executive produced and starred in. Along with the show's nomination for outstanding limited or anthology series, Larson is also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series for her starring role in the Apple TV+ adaptation of the bestselling book.

"I am trying to find the words, but this thank you just feels so big," she wrote in her Instagram story. "Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the talent, drive and passion of our Lessons in Chemistry team."

She continued, "To see so many departments lifted up is the greatest feeling. I am honored to say that I witnessed the most amazing people do the most amazing things. I am humbled by the world Bonnie Garmus and Elizabeth Zott has opened my heart to. And I am thrilled beyond belief that we get this chance to toast and eat together one last time. I'm the happiest woman in the universe."

Larry David reacts to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Emmy nominations

This image released by HBO shows Larry David in a scene from "Curb Your Enthusiasm." HBO via AP

Actor and comedian Larry David reacted to nominations that "Curb Your Enthusiasm" received. Along with the show's outstanding comedy series nomination, David was also nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

"It warms my heart to see that misanthropy is finally being recognized as an art form," David said in a statement.

David, who is the star of the comedy series, in which he portrays an over-the-top version of himself also reacted to his acting nomination saying, "This is a sad day for actors everywhere. See? Anyone can do it!"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" also received nominations for casting for a comedy series and outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation.

Janelle James reacts to supporting actress in a comedy series nomination

This image released by Disney shows Janelle James in a scene from "Abbott Elementary." Gilles Mingasson/Disney via AP

James, who portrays Ava Coleman in "Abbott Elementary," shared a fun video on her Instagram story on Wednesday reacting to the news. The actress and comedian is all smiles in the clip set to Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" as she walks down a street. She also wrote, "," in another slide or her story, in which she re-shared the list of nominees in the supporting actress in a comedy series category.

This is James' third supporting actress nomination for playing Ava in the hit ABC show.

Nikki Glaser reacts to comedy special nominations

Nikki Glaser presents the Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety special during night two of the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 in Los Angeles Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

The comedian shared her reaction to her nomination for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for her HBO Original comedy special "Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die."

"Thank you Television Academy for the recognition," she shared in a statement. "I'm so honored to be nominated among some of the greats for an Emmy for Someday You'll Die, especially since most of the material in this special is based on thoughts and feelings I once thought I would have to take to the grave."

She continued, "I'm so grateful for the support of HBO and my entire producing team who made my jokes feel more important than they ever have. Standup is usually such a solitary pursuit and for the first time with a comedy special in my career, I felt that this was a team effort. I have the coolest job and it keeps getting cooler."

The special is also nominated for outstanding picture editing for variety programming.

Dakota Fanning reacts to her 'Ripley' Emmy nomination

This image released by Netflix shows Dakota Fanning, from left, Johnny Flynn and Andrew Scott in a scene from "Ripley." Netflix via AP

Dakota Fanning is celebrating her nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

"I'm so overwhelmed by this news, and so grateful to the Television Academy for including me in this powerhouse group of women," wrote Fanning in a lengthy Instagram post. "Ripley," which stars Fanning as Marge Sherwood, tells the story of a con artist set in Italy based on the book and adapted film "The Talented Mr. Ripley," pulled in 13 total nominations.

"The making of RIPLEY and playing Marge, was such a singular experience that is nearly impossible to put into words. It was filled with every emotion under the Italian sun. I would not change a second of it, and I hold the memories so dear," continued Fanning.

Fanning also thanked co-star Andrew Scott and creator Steven Zaillian in her post.

"None of it would have been possible without my sweetest most talented pal, Andrew Scott, and of course the genius, Steve Zaillian. Thrilled to be sharing this moment with them, and all the brilliant people who made RIPLEY come to life. GRAZIE MILLE ," wrote Fanning.

The nod represents Fanning's first Emmy nomination.

Sofia Vergara reacts to 'Griselda' Emmy nomination

This image released by Netflix shows Sofia Vergara in the title role of the series "Griselda."

Ten years after Vergara was last Emmy-nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Modern Family," the actress is once again vying for a coveted trophy for her work in "Griselda."

She reacted to her outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie nomination on Instagram saying that she "never dreamed that after 'Modern Family' I would be able to be a part of something as special as 'Griselda.'"

"Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life," she said. "I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series. I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar @el_guerra, @ericnewmanofficial and the full creative team, my partner and producer @luisbalaguer1, @tedsarandos, @belabaj, and their team @Netflix, and all of the amazing cast and crew."

Vergara added that she is "honored" to be recognized alongside her fellow nominees in the category, including Larson, Jodie Foster, Juno Temple, and Naomi Watts.

In addition to Vergara's nomination, "Griselda" is nominated for outstanding cinematography for a limited or anthology series or movie and outstanding period costumes for a limited or anthology series or movie.

Richard Gadd reacts to 'Baby Reindeer' Emmy nominations

This image released by Netflix shows Richard Gadd in a scene from "Baby Reindeer." Ed Miller/Netflix via AP

Gadd took to Instagram on Wednesday after his show, "Baby Reindeer," scored 11 Emmy nominations.

"Thanks to everyone who worked on this show. To the Television Academy for recognising it. To Netflix for taking a chance on it," said Gadd, the star and an executive producer on the show who is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

"To the incredible cast and crew for nailing it," he added. "To all the amazing people who worked on the live show. To my wonderful family and friends for everything they do. I love you all."

Gadd's co-stars Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau also received nominations for supporting actress in a limited series, as well as Tom Goodman-Hill, who received a supporting actor in a limited series nomination.

'Gilded Age' cast and crew react to Emmy nominations

This image released by HBO shows Cynthia Nixon, left, and Christine Baranski in a scene from "The Gilded Age." Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO via AP

Actress Carrie Coon of the show, "The Gilded Age," shared a statement on Wednesday about her outstanding lead actress nomination in a drama series.

"Today is especially gratifying because 'The Gilded Age' returned to production last week for a season three that exists only because so many people watch and love the show," said Coon, who also congratulated her co-star, Christine Baranski for her nomination for supporting actress in a drama series, and the show's crew.

'Gilded Age' executive producer Julian Fellowes reacts to show's six nominations

In addition to the acting categories, "The Gilded Age" earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding drama series, as well as outstanding period or fantasy/sci-fi hairstyling, production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one hour or more) and outstanding period costumes for a series.

"It is always an honour to be noticed by the Television Academy, and it is especially rewarding when a new show is selected," Fellowes, "The Gilded Age" creator, writer and executive producer said in a statement. "Six Emmy nominations for The Gilded Age is more than I could have dreamed of, and I am absolutely thrilled. They have provided a public recognition of the wonderful work of our cast and crew, all of them stars in my eyes, and I am so grateful for that."

Jodie Foster on 1st acting Emmy nomination for 'True Detective'

This image released by HBO shows Jodie Foster in a scene from "True Detective: Night Country." HBO via AP

Jodie Foster reacted to her Emmy nomination for her role in "True Detective: Night Country" -- her first Emmy nomination that she's received for acting.

"This just feels like a love letter from above," Foster said in a statement. "It's my very first Emmy nomination as an actor and it's especially thrilling to share this joy with our Night Country team."

"We couldn't love and trust one another more, after holding on for dear life through the snow, finding our way in the dark," she added. "Being part of the True Detective family with Issa López as our fearless leader is the gift that keeps on giving."

Foster, who is also nominated as an executive producer on the show for outstanding limited or anthology series, was previously Emmy nominated in 2014 for directing for a comedy series for "Orange Is The New Black," and in 1999 for outstanding made for television movie for "The Baby Dance" as an executive producer on the project.

'True Detective: Night Country' director calls Emmy nomination a 'dream'

Issa Lopez, director of "True Detective: Night Country," shared a statement about her Emmy nomination for directing for a limited or anthology series or movie.

"I'm still pinching myself over this huge honor," she said. "All those nominations, for so many people I grew to love so much. We all made Night Country for fun, and from our belief that other voices deserve their share of the screen."

"It was amazing that HBO gave me the chance to take this big swing, and that alone was all the joy in the world," she continued. "But then we got this incredible recognition. As an immigrant filmmaker, to have my first venture in the English language receive such appreciation is a dream (a wild one!) come true."

In total, "True Detective: Night Country" received a total of 19 Emmy nominations.

ABC News' Jason Nathanson and Stephen Iervolino contributed to this report.

Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this station.