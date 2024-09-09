Viola Davis, Greta Lee, Steve Martin among presenters announced for Emmys

A star-studded lineup has been announced for this year's presenters for the 76th Emmy Awards hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy.

The lineup represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees - all tapped to celebrate television excellence on the esteemed awards show.

In addition to the list of presenters below, there will also be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher.

Presenters for 2024 Emmys





Christine Baranski - Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

- Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Kathy Bates

Meredith Baxter

Candice Bergen

Gael Garcia Bernal

Matt Bomer - Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

- Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Zach Braff

Connie Britton

Nicola Coughlan

Billy Crystal

Viola Davis

Giancarlo Esposito

Colin Farrell

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Lily Gladstone - Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

- Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Selena Gomez - Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

- Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series Dulé Hill

Ron Howard

Brendan Hunt

Joshua Jackson

Allison Janney

Don Johnson

Mindy Kaling

Jimmy Kimmel - Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner)

Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner) Padma Lakshmi

Greta Lee - Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

- Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series John Leguizamo

George Lopez

Diego Luna

Jane Lynch - Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show

- Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show Steve Martin - Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

- Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series Nava Mau - Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

- Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie Reba McEntire

Janel Moloney

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

- Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series Niecy Nash-Betts

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Mekhi Phifer

Melissa Peterman

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

- Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Sam Richardson

Maya Rudolph

Richard Schiff

Martin Sheen

Martin Short - Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

- Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series Jean Smart - Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

- Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series Jimmy Smits

Antony Starr

Gina Torres

Dick Van Dyke

Susan Kelechi Watson

Damon Wayans

Kristen Wiig - Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

- Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series Henry Winkler

Bowen Yang

Steven Yeun

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Live "On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.