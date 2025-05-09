3 Camden Co. men charged with child pornography offenses

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Three Camden County, New Jersey, men have been charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to their arrests.

They are 29-year-old Angelo Stevenson from Cherry Hill, 30-year-old Trevor Mirek from Somerdale and 28-year-old William Zane from Collingswood.

They are accused of using platforms including Snapchat, Discord, and Tumblr to distribute child sexual material.

The arrests were made between April 30 and May 6.