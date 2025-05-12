5 Jersey Shores bridges go cashless

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Five bridges that lead into several Jersey Shore towns went cashless this weekend, so now there is no need to stop and pay.

The Cape May County Bridge Commission officially implemented all electronic tolling.

The following bridges now use EZ Pass:



Corson's Inlet Bridge

Grassy Sound Bridge

Middle Thorofare Bridge

Ocean City Longport Bridge

Townsends Inlet Bridge

If you don't have EZ Pass, transponders will take a photo of your license plate and send a bill in the mail.

A plan to make the Atlantic City Expressway in neighboring Atlantic County the first cashless toll highway in New Jersey has been delayed.

