$65,000 worth of construction equipment stolen from job site in Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment belonging to three different companies was stolen from a construction site in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Umbria Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pulling up to the scene in a white BMW. He entered the site through a fence.

Police say the suspect stole some items and left, only to return for more.

In all, about $65,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

"The more I watched the video the more upset I became," said Gary Carter, whose business was one of the three that was hit.

About $25,000 worth of equipment came from Carter's business.

The suspect stolen items over the course of two hours, cleaning out job site trailers and targeting specific items.

Carter said one of the most expensive items was a surveying tool used to keep buildings straight. Laser levels, cordless drills, saws, and even electronics like laptops and iPads were taken.

Carter was able to obtain video of the theft on Monday afternoon. The small business owner is at a loss.

"Last night I had to buy equipment I already paid for - it hurt my pockets," he said.

Carter had a message for the thief.

"Get your life together. You're driving a nice car, a BMW later model," he said. "Just give it back. We work hard for our money."

Carter said at first he thought it was an inside job but he has since ruled that out.

Carter and his crew went back to work Monday and are working on a solution to keep an eye on the site 24/7.