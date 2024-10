69-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car struck and killed a 69-year-old woman in South Philadelphia.

It happened on Oregon Avenue by 3rd Street at 7 p.m. on Sunday

Police say a Honda Accord was driving through a green light when the victim unexpectedly entered the intersection.

The 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released to the public.

The driver remained at the scene.