MJ the Musical on Stage at the Academy of Music January 8 - 19

"MJ the Musical" is making its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music

"MJ the Musical" is making its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music

"MJ the Musical" is making its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music

"MJ the Musical" is making its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music (WPVI) -- MJ the Musical is making its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music with Jordan Markus making his U.S. debut in the title role as Michael Jackson, known as the "King of Pop."

Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly, says the show will have audiences feeling like they're back in that time, seeing "an amazing recreation, but also an interpretation."

She says Michael's style of dance is used to help tell his story.

"This show is about Michael Jackson, but the show is also about an artist and his humanity, and his journey from a child performer into the musical genius that he became," says Michael Balderrama, who previously worked with Jackson and is the Global Associate Choreographer for MJ the Musical.

The show is set over the last few days of rehearsals for Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

"There's a TV interviewer who takes Michael through history of his life leading up to that point," says Balderrama.

"Before he was 10, he was all but supporting his family as this incredible, crazy superstar," says Egler. "Working with his brothers and becomes the pop sensation."

Audiences will follow MJ's journey through music.

"You'll hear everything from the early Jackson 5 ABC, I Want You Back," says Balderrama. "Dancing Machine, all The Jackson 5 hits with Motown."

It highlights Jackson's solo career too.

"Off the Wall album, the Thriller album, which is just so iconic and really, you know, shot him into stardom," he says. "We start to see Michael Jackson's effect on the world around him, and him discovering his own power beyond just music and writing and dancing."

"The people who keep Michael's legacy going made sure that the dancing just stays very honest and true," says Egler. "The detail is there."

"It's an amalgamation of so many different styles, which is exactly what Michael did," says Balderrama.

"The performances are wild," says Egler. "And it's just a really incredible, you know, moving story about his life."

Ensemble Arts Philly presents MJ the Musical January 8 - 19 at the Academy of Music.

Ensemble Arts Philly Presents MJ the Musical | Tickets

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102