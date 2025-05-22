The Philadelphia Orchestra performs Wagner's "Tristan and Isolde" June 1 & 8

PHILADELPHIA -- Get swept up in the sounds of Wagner's "Tristan and Isolde," performed for the first time in its entirety by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Ryan Fleur, the newly appointed President and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, describes it as "one of Wagner's great masterpieces."

"A legendary love story, which is going to unfold over the course of this three-act opera, and it's supported by this incredible score by Richard Wagner," says Jeremy Rothman, Chief Programming Officer for the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts.

The monumental work will be directed by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

"This is a destination event. People will be traveling from all over the Eastern Seaboard, and potentially from all around the country and the world, to come and hear this," says Rothman.

The four-hour opera will have two intermissions.

"Each act is about 70 to 80 minutes with an intermission in between," he says. "This is an incredibly expansive score."

"It'll be the orchestra with a full cast," says Fleur.

It's being performed in a concert setting.

"Tristan and Isolde will be singing on a platform up above the orchestra. The orchestra will be on stage, on full display," says Rothman. "It's a sound that fills every nook and cranny of Marian Anderson Hall and will be an unforgettable musical experience."

"The level of artistry required to perform 'Tristan and Isolde' is just quite extraordinary," says Fleur. "This is a rarity to hear the Philadelphia Orchestra performing an opera of this scale and magnitude at this level."

"And YannickNézet-Séguin, who has such a mastery over presenting these works," says Rothman. "You hear every nuance and detail of this score."

"It's truly a musical journey," says Fleur.

The Philadelphia Orchestra presents Wagner's "Tristan and Isolde" June 1 and 8 at the Kimmel's Marian Anderson Hall.

For more information:

Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts - Wagner's "Tristan and Isolde"

Link to Tickets at Marian Anderson Hall

Marian Anderson Hall (Located in Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts)

300 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102