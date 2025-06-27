76ers grab Broome, Suns land Fleming in Round 2 of NBA draft

Johni Broomedreamed of being drafted in the NBA as a kid and then working hard enough to make it possible.

So the fact that it didn't happen until the second round and a second day wasn't going to dampen his enthusiasm.

The Auburn All-American was taken by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 35 pick Thursday night, five selections into the second round of the 2025 NBA draft.

"Being here, this is probably the most exciting moment of my life so far," Broome said. "As a kid, you always want to be drafted, hear your name called, put on the hat. So kind of going through the moment, I don't know, it just feels surreal."

The draft resumed Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York -- though a much smaller portion was used than for Wednesday's first round -- with a trade, and the deals kept coming throughout the second round.

The Phoenix Suns opened it by taking Rasheer Fleming after agreeing to acquire the pick earlier Thursday from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves still made the No. 31 selection, but Phoenix and Minnesota had worked out the swap a few hours earlier. Fleming became aware of the situation shortly before he was selected on his second trip to Barclays Center in two nights after attending the first round Wednesday.

"It was a long day now that I think about it," Fleming said. "But like everything has happened so fast -- like, this was a great experience. Like, it's kind of a crazy feeling. Not even kind of. Crazy feeling."

Fleming, a forward from Saint Joseph's, averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game last season, ranking in the top four in the Atlantic 10 in rebounds and blocks.

Among the familiar names going early in the second round were Broome; Creighton centerRyan Kalkbrenner, the four-time Big East Defensive Player of Year who was selected one pick earlier by theCharlotte Hornetsat No. 34; and Marquette All-AmericanKam Jones, whose rights were acquired by the Eastern Conference championIndiana Pacers after he was taken 38th by the San Antonio Spurs.

Charlotte also tookSion James at No. 33, and theCleveland Cavalierspicked Tyrese Proctor at No. 49, giving Duke all five of its starters being taken afterCooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach went in the top 10.

TheDallas Mavericks, who selected Flaggwith the No. 1 pick Wednesday, did not have a selection when Round 2 began. They had the option to try to trade in, and a number of other teams moved around as the draft went on.

TheOrlando Magic were one of them, acquiring the draft rights to French forward Noah Penda at No. 32 from the Boston Celticsin exchange for Nos. 46 and 57, a second-round pick in 2026 and another in 2027. Orlando still owns four first-round picks and nine second-rounders over the next seven years.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Penda offers inside-out versatility and defensive potential. The 20-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33 games last year in France's top league.

TheLos Angeles Lakersalso moved up, agreeing to acquire the rights toAdou Thiero, the 36th pick from Arkansas, from the Timberwolves in exchange for the No. 45 pick and cash.Because the Lakers sent out cash in the deal, they will be required to stay below the second apron next season.

The NBA began using the two-night draft format last year, believing the event was ending too late when all 60 picks, along with approving trades, were being done in one night.

Teams like the new system, with the ability to catch their breath and evaluate after the first round, but the players' side doesn't enjoy the potentially lengthy wait for those who are on the fringe of the first round but then have to wait another night if they tumble into the second.

The draft had 59 picks this time, with the New York Knickslosing their second-round selection for tampering by negotiating with Jalen Brunson too soon before eventually signing the guard away from the Mavericks in 2022.

The NBA points to the success of players such as Brunson, who became an All-NBA selection in New York, and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic of theDenver Nuggetswhen touting the types of difference-makers who could come out of the second round.

Broome might become one of those players. The runner-up to Flagg for The Associated Press men's college basketball national player of the year award was banged up late in the season after leading the Tigers to the Final Four, and that might have led to some poor testing at the NBA combine.

But Broome has believed he was an NBA player ever since his Morehead State team played against powerhouse Kentucky earlier in his career and he held his own. He believes he can do the same when he gets to camp with Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

"I'm excited for the first day I get in Philly," Broome said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.br/]