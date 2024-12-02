Best ABC Secret Sales last chance gifts for everyone on your list

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best last chance gifts on sale, with items for everyone on your list. Don't miss these deals up to 65% off!

Best last chance gifts

56% off ABC Secret Sales Amelia Rose: Diamond Initial Necklaces $68.00

Sparkle and shine with genuine diamonds. This personal gift features a bold initial on a delicate chain. The uppercase letter sparkles with pavé set genuine diamonds. Once named an Oprah favorite, this necklace is sure to dazzle any recipient.

19% to 20% off ABC Secret Sales Clairmont & Company: Home Decor and Accessories $10.50 to $61.50

For the Swiftie on your list! Clairmont & Company puts a "Taylor's Version" twist on home decor and accessories. From ornaments and picture frames to glass drinkware and tote bags, this huge assortment is Taylor-made for this era. Designs with friendship bracelets, song lyrics and Swiftie lingo are guaranteed to be a holiday hit!

50% to 57% off ABC Secret Sales Rose Farmers: Long Stem Roses $30.00 to $55.00

Spread holiday love with beautiful flowers. Rose Farmers ships direct from the farm to your door. Get two dozen stunning long stem roses in beautiful, classic colors. Perfect for your own holiday hosting or to send to friends and family for warm holiday cheer.

50% to 51% off ABC Secret Sales Honeydew Sleep: Pillows and Accessories $34.00 to $124.00

Sleep well with gamechanging pillows. Honeydew Sleep pillows are soft and luxurious while also being supportive and substantial. The award-winning scrumptious side sleeper has a unique shoulder cutout so head and neck stay in alignment to help alleviate pain. A wide assortment of pillows available plus mulberry silk pillowcases and eye masks to enhance beauty sleep.

45% to 65% off ABC Secret Sales Letterfolk: Mats & Tiles $20.00 to $50.00

Welcome your holiday guests with Letterfolk. Design any word, message or pattern on these customizable mats. Of course great at the front door, but can be used in the kitchen, mudroom or garage. Don't let the pretty colors fool you... these are durable, long-lasting and easy to clean

