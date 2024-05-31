2 officers bitten during arrest of shoplifting suspect in Abington Township

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shoplifting suspect is accused of biting two police officers during an arrest earlier this month in Abington Township.

It happened around 7:26 p.m. on May 18 at the Dick's Sporting Goods located on Moreland Road.

Police say five females were observed concealing merchandise in several bags. They were stopped when police said they attempted to leave the store without paying for the items.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Sani Reed, was allegedly found with some of the stolen merchandise.

Police say Reed resisted arrest and became verbally non-compliant.

After being taken to the ground, she allegedly bit two police officers before she was apprehended.

The two officers were hospitalized for minor injuries.

In all, 54 items valued at $1,899 were recovered from the suspects.

Reed is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault, harassment and retail theft.

Police have not said what charges the other suspects were facing.