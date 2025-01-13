The Academy releases updates to 97th Oscars season schedule

Due to the impact of the Los Angeles-area fires, the Academy has released an updated schedule of key dates and events

LOS ANGELES -- After a devastating week due to the fires in the Los Angeles-area, the Academy has announced an update to the 97th Oscars season key dates and schedule of events.

Updates are as follows:

- The Oscars nominations voting period is extended through Friday, January 17, at 5 p.m. PT.

- The Oscars Nominations Announcement is rescheduled for Thursday, January 23, at 5:30 a.m. PT. The live announcement will be a virtual event without in-person media coverage.

- The Oscars Nominees Luncheon, scheduled for Monday, February 10, will not be held this year.

- The Scientific and Technical Awards, scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, will be rescheduled to a later date yet to be determined.

The 97th Oscars will still be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

All of the above dates are subject to change.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang released a joint statement:

"We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.

Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.

Additionally, as we want to be sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks, it is imperative that we make some changes to our schedule of events, which we believe will have the support of our industry.

Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry. We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts.

We will get through this together and bring a sense of healing to our global film community."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.