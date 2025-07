Angelo's Pizzeria opening new spots in Conshohocken and West Collingswood Heights

WEST COLLINGSWOOD HEIGHTS, N.J. (WPVI) -- Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia is opening new shops.

Owner Danny DiGiampietro posted on the restaurant's social media that it will take over Di'Nics Roast Pork & Beef, a staple in West Collingswood Heights in New Jersey.

The pizzeria is also set to open a location in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

DiGiampietro did not give a timeline for either location.