Anti-retaliation bill, known as 'POWER,' introduced at Philadelphia City Council meeting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A coalition of labor and community organizations are pushing for stronger protections against employer retaliation and wage theft.

They gathered Thursday morning inside Philadelphia's City Hall for the introduction of the Protect Our Workers, Enforce Rights bill -- also known as "POWER."

The group called on council members to support the legislation.