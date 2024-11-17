Argument over trash leads to the shooting death of a man in 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument over trash leads to the shooting death of a 37-year-old man. Now his family wants to honor his dying mother's wish to find his killer.

In 2021 37-year-old Rory Flynn was getting his life on track.

"He had challenges in his life," said his uncle Matt Remolde. "He was just getting past them. He was living on his own for the first time. He was doing really good when this incident happened."

On Thursday, January 14th at 11:19 pm police were called to the 16-hundred block of West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia for reports of a "person with a gun".

"It's still unclear exactly why he got in an argument with this murderer but we believe it was because of the trash that had been piling up outside of his building."

When police arrived they found Flynn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Last summer came a potential lead in the case.

"The gun that killed Rory was found. It was found in a vehicle with two individuals. They couldn't link the gun to either one of them so they had to let them go."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to 20-thousand dollars in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Roy's mother passed away this March after a short battle with cancer. I made a promise to myself and to her that I would keep looking and trying to fight to find Rory's murderer."