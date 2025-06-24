Astros host the Phillies to start 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (47-31, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (45-33, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

Astros -145, Phillies +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Houston has a 27-13 record in home games and a 45-33 record overall. The Astros have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .323.

Philadelphia is 21-17 in road games and 47-31 overall. The Phillies are 21-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has 16 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Astros. Jake Meyers is 16 for 37 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Nick Castellanos has 21 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10 for 37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (foot), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.