Tips on how to dress for Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade

The parade begins at 11 a.m. You can watch all the fun on 6abc or wherever you stream.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans are gearing up to get ready for the Super Bowl parade, buying new hats, gloves, and scarves to prepare for a long day on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

"Gloves. I'm going to have the championship hat, like the beanie like that," said Jackson Griffin from Northampton.

"We got our hat, we got our blanket, and we got 3/4 zip up," Dorthy Greenhalgh, who was buying to bundle up. "We'll be surrounded with love and Eagles fans so not worried about the weather."

The city is expecting a million fans to attend, but it will be a long day in the blustery cold, meaning hats, gloves, scarves, and boots are a must.

"Comfort and warmth," said Yvette Holland, of North Philadelphia. "We're going down. We're gonna be cold, we have eagle jackets, hoodies, we're going down."

But with the crowd and the snow and rain the last few days, expect messy conditions.

In the aftermath of the 2018 Super Bowl parade, the Parkway was a field of mud, so expect your new, fancy green shoes to get covered in mud.

"I'm wearing my new Eagles gear," said Todd Schoenleber, who said he's not worried about the weather. "Because we're here for the birds."

