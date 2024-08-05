Bangladesh prime minister resigns, flees country amid deadly protests

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday, as anti-government protesters marched on the capital to demand she step down after a weekend of violence that left dozens of people dead.

The Bangladeshi military facilitated Hasina's "safe passage" out of the country and the army chief is expected to make a speech on Monday.

Broadband internet and mobile data services were cut off and then restored across Bangladesh earlier on Monday.

The demonstrations began with students seeking to end a quota system for government jobs, but clashes with police and pro-government activists escalated into violence that left more than 200 dead last month.

The deadly demonstrations triggered more protests from citizens demanding accountability from their government, which grew into calls for Hasina to step down.

At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died in clashes in the capital on Sunday, according to the country's leading Bengali-language daily newspaper, Prothom Alo.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.