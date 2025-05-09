Investigators say the man drove her around for almost 40 minutes, even though she begged him to take her back to the dealership.

Customer kidnaps GA car dealership worker, leaves own child behind for nearly 40 minutes: police

Barinuaadum Bariyiga charged in the Georgia kidnapping of an RBM of Alpharetta car dealership employee, police said.

ATLANTA -- A man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a woman who works at a Georgia car dealership.

The incident happened while the employee was doing her job.

A routine service appointment at RBM of Alpharetta is now at the center of a criminal investigation after a service advisor accused a customer of kidnapping her late last week.

"That's unbelievable, but it is a crazy world we live in," said resident Katie Kennedy.

Investigators say the chaos began when 39-year-old Barinuaadum Bariyiga brought his car in for service and then asked the woman to show him the features on his loaner.

But as soon as she got inside, police said, he took off.

"Yeah, that's crossing the line for sure," Kennedy said.

Investigators say the Roswell man drove the woman around for almost 40 minutes, even though she begged him to take her back to the dealership.

He persistently asked her personal and inappropriate questions about her love life, relationship status and appearance, the responding deputy wrote in his report.

Investigators say he also asked her out on a date, and then took her phone and called himself, so he could save her number.

He eventually drove her back to the dealership, but when deputies arrived, they found him back in the service area, where they say he attempted to leave with his child, who had stayed back during all the chaos.

He is now charged with numerous crimes, including kidnapping, false imprisonment and obstruction.

"I'm assuming he maybe was or wasn't attracted to her, but he took advantage of her being a female," Kennedy said.

The dealership declined to comment on whether they are going to make any changes to ensure their employees' safety.

