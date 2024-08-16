The rapper, whose real name is Justin Riley, recently appeared during Nicki Minaj's tour stop at the Toyota Center in May.

BeatKing, Houston rapper and producer known for club music, dead at 39, manager confirms

BeatKing, a Houston rapper and producer whose real name is Justin Riley, has died at the age of 39, his manager confirmed on Instagram Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas -- BeatKing, a Houston rapper and producer who was known for his club music and also went by the name Club Godzilla, has died at the age of 39, his manager confirmed Thursday on Instagram.

The artist, whose real name was Justin Riley, was also a father to two daughters.

No further details have been given about how he died or where, but manager Tasha Felder said BeatKing died on Thursday.

"Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live," Felder wrote. "He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever."

BeatKing's 2020 song "Then Leave" was a viral hit on TikTok and Houston airwaves.

But as the Houston Chronicle's music critic Joey Guerra points out, he rose to fame in 2010 with his album "Kings of the Club."

His latest album "Never Leave Houston On A Sunday" was just released last month.

According to BeatKing's Facebook page, he went to Booker T. Washington High School.

BeatKing is being remembered by fans and prominent members of the music world, including Three 6 Mafia and Houston rapper and entrepreneur, Bun B, who is among the artists that have worked with him.

Bun B wrote in a tribute on Instagram, he was "a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father."

BeatKing appeared in Houston recently during Nicki Minaj's tour stop at the Toyota Center in May.