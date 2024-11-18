ABC Secret Sales holiday special recap: savings on gifts from 20 brands

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best holiday gifts for everyone on your list, with savings up to 70% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best holiday gifts for everyone on your list, with savings up to 70% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best holiday gifts for everyone on your list, with savings up to 70% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best holiday gifts for everyone on your list, with savings up to 70% off.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers, so they're just for you. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best products to help get gifts for everyone on your list at the best prices, with deals up to 70% off.

Get ready to gift with special finds from 20 fabulous brands with exclusive savings that won't bust your budget. From fitness equipment to luxe blankets, and everything in between... plus, get free shipping when you spend $40! Save now on dazzling lab grown diamond jewelry from Grown Brilliance; Proper Hills digital photo and video frame; Stamina fitness equipment like a pilates reformer; lifetime access to Rosetta Stone's language learning programs; viral sensation Mermade Hair hair tools; ChargeTab emergency phone charger; Wrap-It Storage organization strap bundle; Farmers Defense sun protection sleeves and hats; Lux + Nyx origami belt bag; Starlette Galleria super sparkly jewelry; Karma and Luck spiritual jewelry; Mali + Lili crossbody bag; The Grate Plate's ceramic grating plate set; tool kits from Character; Lock Laces no-tie shoelaces; super luxe blankets and bags from Minky Couture; FluffCo ultra-plush robes; Cosy House's loungewear; a walking pad from Lifepro; and the Ready Rocker, which turns any chair into a rocker!

Each of these deals is limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

ABC Secret Sales holiday gifting guide

50% off ABC Secret Sales Grown Brilliance: Lab Grown Studs $196.00 to $745.00

$395.00 - $1495.00 Shop Now

Be the best gift giver ever with diamonds! Grown Brilliance lab grown diamond stud earrings are a timeless classic. The four prong round style is the perfect, elevated accessory from day to night. The near-colorless stones are set in white gold and offered in three total carat weight sizes: half carat, full carat or one and a half carats. Wow a loved one... and, go ahead, treat yourself, too!

64% to 70% off ABC Secret Sales Rosetta Stone: Language Learning Programs $89.00 to $140.00

$299.00 - $399.00 Shop Now

Give the gift of language with lifetime access to learn up to 25 languages from the experts of over 30 years. Rosetta Stone lessons are available via app or desktop browser and are as short as five minutes. Get feedback from native speakers on your pronunciation so you can master your new language. Options for lifetime access to one of 25 languages or all 25 languages available.

29% off ABC Secret Sales The Grate Plate: Ceramic Grating Plate Trio $22.50

$32.00 Shop Now

Give your holiday host a hand with The Grate Plate. Easily grate garlic, ginger, peppers, hard cheeses and so much more. This decorative, finger-friendly ceramic grating plate is ideal for making and serving a variety of sauces, dips and marinades. The set includes a wooden handled gathering brush and a silicone garlic peeler. Easy to use and clean, plus it's dishwasher safe. Choose from more than 15 colors to gift and enjoy.

54% to 60% off ABC Secret Sales Minky Couture: Blankets & Bags $44.00 to $148.50

$110.00 - $329.00 Shop Now

Wrap yourself in luxury. Started by a mom who wanted to comfort her daughter when she was ill, Minky Couture combines the softness of a baby blanket with the stylish design of something you'd want to put on display. Choose from plush, ultra-soft styles in a variety of sizes and colors. The luxuriously versatile tote bag features the same ripple effect of Minky Couture's fan favorite blankets.

55% off ABC Secret Sales Lifepro: Walking Pad $153.00

$340.00 Shop Now

For the fitness lovers on your list. The lifepro walking pad treadmill is designed to fit under a standing desk for all day activity. The compact design is quiet, flat and slim, while offering a speed range up to 3.6 miles per hour. The wheels make it easy to move and the wood frame helps it blend in with decor. Free shipping!

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.