Best ABC Secret Sales on wellness gifts

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers, so they're just for you. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best wellness gifts, with deals up to 50% off.

Each of these deals is limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best wellness gifts

50% off ABC Secret Sales REATHLETE: AIR-C PRO and MEDIFROST $100

+ Free Shipping

$200 Shop Now

Help ease pain and speed recovery with the Reathlete AIR-C PRO Leg Massager. With three specialized massage modes in three zone areas, it can be tailored to specific needs. The MEDIFROST cold therapy machine offers a constant circulation of cold water designed to reduce swelling, inflammation and joint pain. The adjustable velcro strap enables you to use it from feet and knees to elbows, back and more. Free shipping!

37% to 45% off ABC Secret Sales Bed Of Nails: Acupressure Pillows and Mats $25 to $60

$40 - $110 Shop Now

Take relaxation to a whole new level with acupressure. The bed of nails originated over 1,000 years ago for meditation and healing. This modern, ergonomically designed version of that ancient technology brings a Swedish twist to provide the same deep healing effects. Meant to bring relief from head to toe, including chronic neck and back pain, sore muscles and headaches, daily stress and even insomnia. Use for up to 20 minutes daily. Choose from pillows, mats and a set of both

30% off ABC Secret Sales Dirty Unicorn: Soapy Scrubbie $10.50

$15 Shop Now

No more boring showers! Body buffing sponges from Dirty Unicorn are hand-infused with a luxurious goat milk soap. Simply wet and scrub for an exfoliating lather. Gentle enough for everyday use with skin-loving ingredients and delightful fragrances.

40% off ABC Secret Sales Serious Skincare: Skin Care $22 to $48

+ Free Shipping

$37 - $80 Shop Now

Treat with skincare formulated to address concerns other products ignored. And fun fact: this line was co-founded by Mrs. Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin. Serious Skincare has sold more than 10 million tubes of their fan favorite "instant wrinkle eraser" that fills in fine lines for immediate visual results. The reverse lift eye cream targets and reduces signs of aging around the eyes. This assortment is great for mature skin!

50% off ABC Secret Sales Cozy Earth: Towels, Robes and Mats $15 to $90

$30 - $180 Shop Now

Transform your bathroom into a spa with Cozy Earth. The Cozy Earth bath collection features products made from durable and ultra-absorbent viscose from bamboo. This assortment of towels includes a variety of sizes, ranging from washcloths and hand towels to bath towels and bath sheets. The Bath Wrap is quick drying and has large front-facing pockets -- the flexible elastic provides a comfortable fit. Both robes feature an inner softness of plush terry. This bath collection comes in neutral colors to complement any bathroom.

