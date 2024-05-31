Best air conditioner deals to keep you cool

With temperatures rising, it's finally time to put in your air conditioner if you don't have central cooling. If you haven't replaced your unit in a few years and are just sick of hearing how loud and sputtery your decade-old air conditioner has gotten, it's time for an upgrade. Below find the best air conditioners on sale right now.

The best deals on air conditioners

11% off Amazon Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner $159

Frigidaire's top-rated option has a washable filter for easy cleaning. It also comes with button controls including multiple modes and fan speeds. It's best for rooms up to 150 square feet and is currently just over $150, on sale for a limited time only.

35% off Amazon BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner $439.99

At 35% off, this AC is best for cooling spaces up to 700 square feet according to the brand. It also functions as a dehumidifier and comes with a remote control so you can operate it from your couch or bed.

23% off Amazon LG Window Air Conditioner $199

This window unit has two speed options and two cooling modes. It also comes with a nifty auto restart feature which will automatically power up this air conditioner after a power outage. It's ideal for smaller rooms up to 250 square feet and is currently available for under $200.

17% off Walmart Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner $144

Another window option, this one can cool down a 150 square feet room and comes with two cooling modes and two fan speeds. It's available in two colors and is currently 17% off.

47% off Walmart Costway Portable Air Conditioner $229.99

Almost 50% off, this portable air conditioner is built for rooms up to 230 square feet. It has three modes and two fan speeds and also has an energy-saving auto shut-off feature.

