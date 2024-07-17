Prime Day deals that are at least 50% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Today is the final day of Prime Day, but before these deals expire, we found you great deals on items that are at least 50% off. From home goods to tech and fashion, it's a great time to take advantage of these steep discounts.

If you're looking for something more specific this Prime Day, check out our tech deals, deals under $100 and beauty deals that we've selected just for you.

Shop now before these deals expire tonight.

Prime deals over 50% off

50% off Amazon Shark Matrix Plus 2 in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Sonic Mopping $349.99

$699.99 Shop now at Amazon

51% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphone $169.95

$349.99 Shop now at Amazon

50% off Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $49.99

$99.99 Shop now at Amazon

51% off Amazon De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine $499.95

$1039.95 Shop now at Amazon

50% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV $99.99

$199.99 Shop now at Amazon

52% off Amazon EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 $479

$999.99 Shop now at Amazon

60% off Amazon Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 3-Piece Set $247.80

$619.99 Shop now at Amazon

57% off Amazon adidas womens Ultraboost 1.0 Shoe $80

$190 Shop now at Amazon

50% off Amazon Furbo 360 Dog Camera + Nanny Bundle $49

$99 Shop now at Amazon

62% off Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras $119.99

$319.98 Shop now at Amazon

50% off Amazon Amazon Echo Dot $24.99

$49.99 Shop now at Amazon

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.