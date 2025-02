BIll increases in store for Atlantic City Electric customers

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (WPVI) -- This summer Atlantic City Electric customers can expect their bills to jump by more than $25 a month.

The Board of Public Utilities approved a 17% increase in June.

The jump is because of a recent electricity auction, which saw higher prices based on growing demand.

Atlantic City Electric is also seeking a separate 8% rate hike request, which will be considered in April.