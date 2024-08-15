Business burglar sought for multiple Norristown, Pennsylvania break-ins

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown, Montgomery County are asking for the public's help identifying a burglar who has been striking businesses in the overnight hours.

Photos of the suspect were posted to social media.

Police say the man is 40 to 50 years old. He is bad with a mustache.

Investigators say the burglar carries reusable grocery bags, along with bolt cutters and tools used to break into the businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-270-0977 or 610-275-1222.

