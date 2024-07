Car crashes into fire station in Marcus Hook, Delaware County

MARCUS HOOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver was hurt after crashing into a fire station in Marcus Hook, Delaware County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the fire station on 10th Street near Penn Avenue.

Police say the driver sped across the lawn and knocked over the flag pole before the car finally hit the building.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

So far there has been no word on whether the driver will be charged.