Car smashes into restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car crashed into a restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia, causing a fire.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, along the 6000 block of Baltimore Avenue.

The vehicle could be seen practically inside the Taste O' Home Caribbean Cuisine restaurant.

The driver told police he had to swerve to miss a vehicle nearby.

He was not seriously injured.

Licensing and Inspection was called to the scene to inspect the building.

It took crews about half an hour to get the fire under control.

