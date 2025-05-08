Carjacking leads to police pursit in Philadelphia; 3 juveniles taken into custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police pursuit through Philadelphia ended with police taking three juveniles into custody.

It started in the 2600 block of Frankford Avenue at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The juveniles, who police say were armed, carjacked the driver of a Grey Volvo SUV.

Multiple police districts pursued the vehicle throughout the city.

The SUV crashed into a fence on the 6000 block of Hutchinson Street in the city's Logan section.

The juveniles got out and ran, but police were able to catch all three.

None of the police officers involved were injured.

