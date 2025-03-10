CBP One app repurposed into self deportation app, DHS says

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Homeland Security repurposed the CBP One application to now be used by migrants in the U.S. as an app to self deport.

The CBP One app was a pillar of the Biden Administration's asylum policy and allowed for migrants to register to make an appointment to claim asylum at a port of entry.

On the first day of the Trump Administration, the CBP One app was turned off and all appointments were canceled.

Now called CBP Home, the app allows for migrants who are in the country illegally to self deport.

DHS says this option is easier for ICE than executing a warrant.

"The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don't, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said.

The app also allows for people coming to the US on travel to register their documents and look at border ports of entry wait times.

This is a developing story.